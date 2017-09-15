Southwest Washington Profiles of Giving 2017

For over 10 years the Vancouver Business Journal has focused attention on the Nonprofit Community through the lens of Corporate Philanthropy. Clark County is characterized by an extremely generous business community and we are proud to shine a light on it again this year.

CREDC strategic plan focuses on expanding opportunities

GroundSwell works to give money a mission

Friends of the Carpenter rebuilds lives with woodworking

Villages Clark County set to open mid-2018

NWCAVE aims to prevent violence against women, children

A Helping Hand Global aims for international impact

It’s not complicated, giving back to community gets results

Find your nonprofit by focusing on what you’re passionate about

Own company stock? Become the next great philanthropist

