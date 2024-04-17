Peace Health announces new board chair and board appointments

Vancouver based Peace Health’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Carol Aaron as the new chair. Aaron succeeds Karl Carrier who resigned from his appointment as the chair after more than eight years of service.

Aaron, a highly regarded member of the PeaceHealth Board since joining in January 2021, has a deeply held commitment to community health and organizational development – caring for PeaceHealth’s caregivers. Aaron retired in 2019 after more than 30 years of healthcare experience, most recently serving as executive vice president, chief administrative officer at PeaceHealth. In addition to her service at PeaceHealth, she also held executive leadership roles at St. Joseph Health System and Sutter Health.

“Helping launch initiatives to improve governance, leadership and organizational development to advance a culture of high engagement in the communities she served, Carol will seamlessly and gracefully step into the chair role,” said Liz Dunne, PeaceHealth president and chief executive officer.

“I am deeply humbled to accept the responsibilities of the Board chair,” said Aaron. “We are continuing to cultivate an environment where every decision reflects our commitment to caregiver, patient and community well-being.”

Additionally, PeaceHealth appointed Ione Adams, MD, and Lorraine Arvin to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Adams has served as the chair for the PeaceHealth St. Joseph Community Health Board in Bellingham, Washington, since 2020 after joining the Board as a member in 2016. Dr. Adams’ career is a testament to her commitment to community health, particularly as it relates to serving those most vulnerable — a priority she shares with PeaceHealth. In 2021, she retired from practicing family medicine and service as the medical director of Sea Mar Community Health Center, a role she held since 1989.

“Dr. Adams continues to demonstrate her passion for community health – reaching outside the walls of the hospitals and clinics to work collaboratively with communities to improve the overall health and well-being of everyone,” said Aaron.

Arvin is an experienced chief financial officer with expertise in aligning financial strategies and resources with organizational goals and developing long-term financial plans. Arvin served as the vice president and treasurer for Reed College from 2014 until she retired in 2021. During her tenure, Arvin skillfully managed an expansive portfolio of responsibilities comprised of overseeing the college’s finances, including the college’s endowment, facilities services, human resources, environmental health and safety and auxiliary operations. “With her extensive financial acumen and dedication to helping non-profit organizations thrive, Lorraine will be a valuable addition to the PeaceHealth System Board,” said Aaron.

About PeaceHealth: PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Wash., is a non-profit Catholic health system offering care to communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 caregivers, more than 3,000 clinicians, more than 160 clinics and 9 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest.