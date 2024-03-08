Up Close with the Denise Burck

Current job: ilani Executive Office Manager

Proudest professional moment: Taking the leap to switch industries and do something completely different. I worked 29 years for a major insurance company in various capacities (auto claims, agency field office, agent staff, etc.) and in 2018 (following the passing of my parents in 2017), I decided that I needed to shake things up! I wanted to work somewhere completely different and that’s when I applied at ilani, and it has absolutely been one of the best decisions I have ever made!

Who inspires you: My mom is probably the biggest inspiration in my life. She was raised in a very challenging and difficult home and yet was one of the kindest, most caring, and thoughtful people you would ever meet. I hope who I am each day and how I am with each person that crosses my path, makes her proud.

First job, and what age: I was 11 years old when I got my first job working a couple hours after school at the in-home daycare down the street from my house. I loved it! I helped with whatever needed to be done. Cleaning, prepping food for the kids for the next day, changing diapers, reading stories and playing with the kids, etc.

Fun fact: I lived in a 34 ft travel trailer with my husband (and two dogs) for 18 months while we built our house, and we’re still married – happily even!

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night: Having my two granddaughters over for a sleepover! Ellie is 8 and Felicity is 5 and they are just the joy of mine and my husband’s life. Any chance we have to spend time with them, we take it!

Favorite movie: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers! I have probably watched it 100’s of times since I was a kid!

Music of choice: I am the youngest of 4 so had very little control over what music we listened to in the house. Thankfully, I loved all the 70’s music I was forced to listen to and still love it today! The Eagles, Journey, Fleetwood Mac, Chicago, ABBA, Bread, Genesis and Creedence Clearwater Revival are all favorites!

Favorite local business (or businesses) in the Clark County area: I love a good vintage/antique store so Rusty Glamour and The Nest in Battle Ground and Camas Antiques in Camas are three of my favorites. Brunch is also one of my favorite things to do and not to toot ilani’s horn, but Line & Lure is one of mine and my husband’s favorite brunch spots! Twigs Bistro is another favorite!

Motto/inspirational quote: The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched – they must be felt with the heart – Helen Keller