New PuroClean offers COVID cleaning, fire restoration and more

Duane and Kelly Pierre opened PuroClean of Orchards on Aug. 1, adding the third deep-cleaning and restoration franchise to the Portland area.

During his college years, Duane Pierre owned and operated a commercial cleaning business alongside his father, jump starting his career. Throughout his professional career, he worked at Healthcare Services Group Inc., for more than 20 years in California, Utah and Washington, in various roles from account manager to vice president of Operations. Kelly Pierre has spent most of her career working in sales and customer service management roles within the retail and real estate industries.

Part of what drew the Pierres to PuroClean is the company’s “commitment to relentless customer service,” said Duane. “There are a lot of things that can get in the way of the main purpose or goal of a business, but we’re committed to never losing sight of taking care of the customer no matter what’s going on – always keeping the welfare and well-being of the customer (at the front) no matter what else is going on.”

The self-proclaimed “paramedics of property damage,” PuroClean provides water damage remediation, flood water removal, fire and smoke damage remediation, mold removal and biohazard cleanup to commercial and residential customers.

As owner of PuroClean of Orchards – and previous victim of property damage due to flooding from a neighbor’s burst sprinkler pipe – Duane says his approach to property damage restoration is one filled with empathy and reassurance. PuroClean comes to a site to “stabilize the situation,” said Duane. “We are in the business of bringing people’s lives and businesses back together.”

Since opening just more than two months ago, some memorable jobs are already on the books. One homeowner couldn’t sell their home until mold remediation was done, and the day PuroClean of Orchards finished the job, they got an offer. In another instance, the company came into a home in Brush Prairie to remove smoke odors, damage and debris after the Yale wildfire.

PuroClean serves mainly medium-sized business and residences, including multifamily properties. In addition to their other services, the franchise provides COVID cleaning, coming into a business or organization to completely clean and disinfect a space so it can resume operations.

“Ultimately we would like to earn the trust of the business owners to be their first choice,” said Duane.

In the growth phase, they are leaning on part-time and temporary employees, the other local PuroClean franchises and partnering with Signal Restoration, which handles very large commercial spaces.

“We’re looking to do as much business as we can, and grow in a way that is responsible,” Duane said. “There’s no job we would turn down.”

The company was founded in 2001, and today operates more than 300 franchise offices across North America. PuroClean technicians are screened, insured and certified in utilizing the latest in mitigation technology and procedures, while operating under a strict code of ethics. Technicians and employees are certified with the IICRC, or the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). The IICRC is a certification and international standard-setting non-profit organization for the inspection, cleaning and restoration industries.

Duane and Kelly find themselves outdoors boating, hiking and snowboarding in their off time. They are active in their church, supporting the Winter Hospitality Overflow, or WHO, which provides shelter and food for homeless individuals during the winter months. They’ve helped to organize blood drives for the Red Cross and food drives for the Clark County Food Bank.



For more information about PuroClean of Orchards, call 360-553-1881, email dpierre@puroclean.com or visit www.PuroClean.com/po-wa. PuroClean of Orchards serves the Washougal, Camas, Battle Ground, Hockinson, Ridgefield, La Center, Kalama and Woodland areas.

