NWABA names Kim Hash Director of Philanthropy

Northwest Association for Blind Athletes (NWABA) has announced that Kim Hash has joined the organization as the new Director of Philanthropy. With an extensive background in nonprofit fundraising and a deep personal connection to the mission, Hash brings a wealth of experience and passion to the role.

“I have long admired the impactful work of NWABA. I first became aware of the organization 17 years ago and have followed the incredible growth and expansion of their programs and services with awe. Having been raised by a mother who was legally blind, I have extra appreciation for the empowerment that NWABA provides through sports and physical activities. I am honored to join the team and support this important work,” said Hash. “We are thrilled to welcome Kim to our team. Her extensive experience in philanthropy and her personal connection to our mission will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our services for individuals who are blind or visually impaired,” said Billy Henry, Founder, President & CEO of NWABA.

Hash will lead NWABA’s development efforts across Southwest Washington and Oregon, focusing on expanding the organization’s donor base, building strategic partnerships, and securing the necessary resources to advance NWABA’s mission of providing life-changing opportunities through sports and physical activity to individuals who are blind and visually impaired.

About NWABA:

The mission of Northwest Association for Blind Athletes (NWABA) is to provide life-changing opportunities through sports and physical activity to individuals who are blind and visually impaired. Founded by a group of students who were visually impaired in 2007, today, NWABA is a rapidly expanding 501(c)(3) charitable organization that delivers more than 5,000 program and service interactions annually to children, youth, adults and military veterans with visual impairments. http://www.nwaba.org