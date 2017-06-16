Movers & Shakers 06/16/2017

SHAWN DONAGHY

The C-TRAN Board of Directors recently approved a three-year contract naming Shawn M. Donaghy as the agency’s new executive director/CEO. He replaces Jeff Hamm, C-TRAN’s current chief executive, who plans to retire at the end of the month.

Donaghy is a third-generation transportation executive and joins C-TRAN from the Fort Worth Transportation Authority in Fort Worth, Texas, where he served as COO. In that role, Donaghy oversaw fixed route operations, paratransit operations, maintenance, information technology and more.

Prior to his time in Fort Worth, Donaghy served as the chief operations officer for the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Donaghy has a bachelor’s degree from Northern Kentucky University. He will begin his new role at C-TRAN on Monday, June 26.

EDDIE ALLEN

Eddie Allen has been hired by St. Joseph Catholic Church & School as development director. Allen has been involved with fundraising and cause marketing efforts with numerous nonprofits in the area including FISH, Humane Society of SW Washington, Leadership Clark County and more. He is also the former development director of The Gardner School of Arts & Sciences.

A graduate of Clark College and Western Washington University, Allen is a member of the Leadership Clark County Class of 2014, a National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer and two-time winner of the Washington State Umpire of the Year.

In his new role, Allen will oversee the community phase of the current parish capital campaign and the stewardship of major gifts and annual giving efforts of St. Joseph Catholic Church & Parish School.

STEPHANIE NEUVIRTH

Banfield Pet Hospital recently named Stephanie Neuvirth as senior vice president of the organization’s people & organization (P&O) department. In her new role, Neuvirth will be responsible for the leadership, vision and strategic planning for P&O, which includes associate relations, HR systems, compensation, benefits, talent acquisition, learning and development.

“Our people are the heart and soul of Banfield Pet Hospital,” said Brian Garish, president, Banfield Pet Hospital. “As part of our senior leadership team, Stephanie’s breadth and depth of HR leadership will be critical in helping Banfield achieve its sharpened strategy of being an employer of choice.”

Neuvirth joined Banfield in 2015 as vice president of talent acquisition. She previously held leadership roles with Mars Food, Mars Petcare, the Walt Disney Company and Advantage Sales and Marketing.

Prior to joining Banfield, she was chief HR and diversity officer for City of Hope, a biomedical cancer research institute and health system.

Neuvirth is a graduate of the University of Denver and holds a master’s degree in business administration from U.S. International University.

SCOTT LINDSAY & DOUG ROTELLA

Brown & Kysar Inc., an engineering services firm based in Battle Ground, recently added Scott Lindsay and Doug Rotella to its client relations team.

In his new role as director of business development & client relations, Lindsay serves as a member of the firm’s executive team. He brings more than 18 years of utility industry experience, along with marketing, strategic planning and energy technology expertise to the team.

Rotella is BKI’s new client relations technical manager. He has an electrical engineering background and is a journeyman electrician. He has extensive experience managing field services on electric apparatus, working with line crews and supporting operations personnel.

“Scott and Doug are both well-known and respected in the region and their respective talents create a complimentary team,” said Erik Kysar, BKI owner. “They are welcome additions and broaden BKI’s industry expertise.”

SHARA WOKAL, EVELINI DOWNS & SHANNON CARLTON

LSW Architects recently added three new members to its team.

Shara Wokal joins the administrative team as chief financial officer. She brings experience in leadership positions from marketing, IT services and manufacturing industries.

Evelini Downs, interior designer, has 11 years of experience in high-end residential and hospitality design in New York City and the greater Portland area. Her background as a lead designer for many prominent hotels and restaurants will contribute to the expansion of interior services offered at LSW.

Shannon Carlton comes to LSW with five years of freelance photography experience. She will expand LSW’s services through photography and video for projects, meetings, personnel, social media/website and social events.

JENNA OREFICE, CHRIS KOCALIS & MICHAEL WHITE

ALMEA Insurance Inc which was formed when A.L. Insurance Group Inc. in Vancouver and Clackamas-based Majestic Eagle Agency merged in 2016 recently announced the addition of three sales associates.

Jenna Orefice has been hired as a sales executive specializing in commercial business with a focus on contractors and real estate as well as wineries and restaurants. She has more than 15 years of experience within the industry as a captive agent, marketing representative and consultant.

Chris Kocalis has returned to the agency after an exploration into the world of manufacturing sales and service. In his new role, he will focus on sales in manufacturing, automotive and light Industrial.

Michael White comes to ALMEA with nearly 20 years of experience in real estate sales and commercial property management. He is currently in the Safeco Producer program.

GARY DUNSWORTH, NATALIE VOUTSIKAKIS & LUCAS McGEE

Creative Computer Solutions Inc. (CCSI), a Vancouver-based computer support and managed services company, promoted three staff members in recent months: Gary Dunsworth to VP of sales and marketing; Natalie Voutsikakis to assistant engineering services manager; and Lucas McGee to senior network engineer.

Dunsworth previously held the title of engineering services manager. He has experience helping clients find solutions to their business needs and uses a consultative approach to helping companies have more productive business networks to serve their staff.

Voutsikakis, who previously held the title of dispatcher, came to CCSI in May 2014 from the Portland 911 Dispatch Center. In her new role, she will oversee the day-to-day management of engineers.

McGee has a track record of improving his skill set and providing exceptional customer service, according to CCSI. He is an MCSA (Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate).

