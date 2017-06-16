Papa Murphy’s names new CEO

Papa Murphy’s Holdings announced this week that Weldon Spangler has been hired as the Vancouver-headquartered company’s new CEO and director, effective July 17. Jean Birch, interim CEO, will remain as chair of the board of directors.

Spangler joins Papa Murphy’s after spending seven years with Dunkin’ Brands Group, serving most recently as senior vice president for Baskin-Robbins U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Prior to that, he spent five years working for Dunkin’ Donuts as a regional VP and then as VP of operations. He has also held leadership roles at Starbucks Corporation and YUM Brands.

“I am pleased to welcome Weldon (Spangler) to the Papa Murphy’s team,” said Birch. “Weldon is a seasoned leader with over 30 years of restaurant industry experience, and his expertise in managing and developing franchise businesses makes him a great fit for our company’s next chapter.”

In a press release, Spangler said Papa Murphy’s has a significant opportunity to grow and thrive.

“…I am excited to begin partnering with the entire organization to enhance long-term shareholder value,” he added.

In addition to Spangler’s appointment, the company also announced that chief financial officer Mark Hutchens has been promoted to executive vice president. He will retain his title of CFO.

“Mark’s promotion to executive vice president reflects the key role he plays in our company,” said Birch. “He has proven himself a tireless leader and has made significant contributions to all facets of our business.”

