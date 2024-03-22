WASHINGTON CLEAN BUILDINGS PERFORMANCE STANDARDS

Are you aware? Have you started your prep? Do you know the mandatory compliance dates? Are you aware of the non-compliance penalties? Does your building have an Energy Star Portfolio? Do you know what the current EUI of your building is? Do you know what the States mandated target is? Have you prepared for the capitol expenditures?

If the answer to any of these questions is no, let me assure you, the State is serious, and you need to get started. There are Energy compliance targets and Energy Efficiency targets. Financial incentives for early adoption. Stiff penalties for non-compliance.

With lead times on equipment, design time, if your plan is not in place and equipment ordered by the end of 2024, the probability of you complying is slim if your building is 220,000sf or more. 90,000sf to 219,999sf or 20,000sf to 50,000sf that date would be the end of 2025, and 50,000sf to 89,999sf the end of 2026.

What are the steps?

Get your building into the Energy Star Portfolio Manager

Compare your current EUI with the mandated target

If current is under the target, verify data is correct n Portfolio Manager, if over target then:

Perform a Scoping Assessment to create an Energy Efficiency Plan

If under target, Implement Smart Building Services to maintain and satisfy compliance, if over target Execute improvements to achieve EUI target

Start beginning of 18-month performance period December 2024

Comply by June 1, 2026

Repeats every 5 years.

If (step 3) your target EUI is more than 15 points below current, you could qualify for Early Adopter Incentives of up to $0.85/sf.

For buildings to meet the energy target, if you are currently all electric is costing an average of $0.70/sf in office buildings, $1.20 in the hospitality industry, and $1.52 in industrial complexes, If you are not all electric, the average costs to meet the energy and emissions target are $1.34/sf for offices, $2.32 in hospitality and $1.54 in industrial complexes, so let’s exhaust all other means of compliance before moving to HVAC replacement.

Can you perform all of this on your own? Do you need guidance?

Brent Ward of Left Coast Facilities Consulting

