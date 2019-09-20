Seniors soon to have urban living option at the Vancouver Waterfront

One of the latest developers to make its way into Vancouver is The Springs Living, an Oregon-based family owned company that has developed 17 full-service senior living facilities in Oregon and Montana. A pre-application packet for the proposed senior housing development was submitted by GBD Architects to the City of Vancouver in July on behalf of Gramor Development and The Springs Living for a 12-story complex on Block 18 that will bring nearly 300 seniors to the waterfront.

Barry Cain, president and CEO of Gramor Development, said a senior living facility has always been in the plan for the Vancouver Waterfront, and he has “been after The Springs Living for a couple, three years” to sign on with one of their signature housing projects. “I just think they do the kind of development we want to do there.” He added, “There’s a huge demand for urban living of all types in Vancouver.”

We caught up with founder and CEO of The Springs Living Fee Stubblefield about his perspective on the Vancouver Waterfront, moving into Southwest Washington and partnering up with premier developer Gramor.

VBJ: Tell me about the decision to bring The Springs Living to the Vancouver Waterfront.

Fee Stubblefield

Fee Stubblefield: We see Vancouver as a great city that has purposely focused on keeping strong community values, while proactively reinventing itself for the future. The result is a wonderful community for people to call home. The Springs Living (TSL) was founded in Oregon and has grown very slowly and purposefully, focusing on the Northwest and in particular the Portland Metro area. This geographical concentration allows us the resources to maintain the highest quality operations for our residents and employees. For all of these reasons, The Springs Living growing into Vancouver was a natural one.

VBJ: What about the market in Southwest Washington fits TSL’s development mission and vision?

Stubblefield: We look for special locations, like the Vancouver Waterfront, where people want to live and families want to visit. The Vancouver Waterfront is one of those special locations you don’t often find. We will be the only retirement community located directly on the Columbia River. That’s special. We believe there is a winning combination of the Waterfront being a destination location where people want to live and our record of creating dynamic communities for residents to live and thrive. Can you imagine how exciting it will be to wake up each day looking at the Columbia River or walking to Vancouver’s vibrant downtown?

VBJ: What was particularly attractive about the Vancouver Waterfront?

Stubblefield: We’re a local, family owned company that works hard to provide the very highest quality. Specific to the Vancouver Waterfront site, we enjoy partnering with quality developers like Barry Cain and Gramor. What Gramor has created in Vancouver is significant. The thoughtful design, the public spaces, the connection to history and environment all create an ideal environment for a Springs Living community. The Springs Living waterfront location will appeal to those who are looking for quality and want to live where the action is.

VBJ: Did you scout other locations in Southwest Washington?

Stubblefield: We have been looking for the right location in the Vancouver area for many years. We are a patient organization and waited for the right location. We believe this is that location.

VBJ: How does The Springs Living stand out in the Southwest Washington market?

Stubblefield: Our family came to the Northwest as pioneers seven generations ago, so we have deep roots in this area. We are a family-run business that has been providing quality care for our neighbors in Oregon and Montana for many years. Southwest Washington is a natural extension of our backyard, where we will provide quality housing, care and lifestyle options for more of our neighbors.

VBJ: Please provide details such as a proposed development and construction timeline, interesting features of the project, tenant capacity and leasing rates.

Stubblefield: The project is still in design, and we are working with the City of Vancouver to come up with the right building that will meet the needs of the Waterfront community and the people who live there. While we do not have all the details set, we expect to build 12 stories that will include underground parking and over 200 units of independent living, assisted living and some memory care support. Nearly 300 seniors will call this community home.

Prices have not been set, as we are still working to fine tune the financial feasibility of the project. Our study of the market shows we will be building to meet the current need in the area. When this project is complete, the market will be in balance for the coming wave of seniors looking for living options that make life just a little easier and also very exciting.

Vancouver Waterfront Block 18: The Springs Living

A senior housing project by Oregon-based developer The Springs Living is proposed for Block 18 of the Vancouver Waterfront. The development, which will be a mix of independent living, assisted living and memory care, carries a strong sense of place in its new home on the Columbia. According to the pre-application packet filed by GBS Architects, components of the site design include: building arrival courtyard with specialty paving, pedestrian walkways on the east and west sides of the building, a pedestrian space along the south of the property between the building and waterfront park and stormwater facilities. A public art sculpture and plaza with seating and an overhead shade structure will give the building a strong presence at the intersection of Waterfront and Columbia Ways. Benches with integrated wind screens are located through the eastern pedestrian mews along with various sizes of circular planters with trees. A water feature at the corner of the arrival courtyard connects, through specialty paving that meanders through the pedestrian mews, with another pool at the southeastern corner of the site, where the site intersects with the waterfront park.

Block 18 Project Team

The Springs Living, GDB Architects, KPFF, Lango Hansen Landscape Architects, HHPR, Howard S. Wright Construction.

The Springs Living by the numbers

12 stories, 200 senior housing units, 300 seniors served, 378,293 gross square feet (GSF), 100,000 GSF parking, 219 parking stalls, 3 landscaped roofs , 1 rooftop terrace with wine bar. $5,626,200 market value in 2019

