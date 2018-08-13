SUMMONS NO. 18-2-05243-6

SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

THE GLEN HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, a Washington nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE ESTATE OF STEVEN HUDSON aka THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF STEVEN HUDSON; TYLER HUDSON and JANE DOE HUDSON, husband and wife and their marital community; HUNTER HUDSON and JANE ROE HUDSON, husband and wife and their marital community; JEFFREY GLAVIN aka JEFFREY HUDSON and JANE DOE GLAVIN, husband and wife and their marital community; UNITAS COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION; and ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendants.

NO. 18-2-05243-6

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANTS: ESTATE OF STEVEN HUDSON AKA THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF STEVEN HUDSON; TYLER A. HUDSON AND JANE DOE HUDSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; HUNTER HUDSON AND JANE ROE HUDSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATES, LIEN OR INTERST IN THE REAL ESTATE THAT IS THE SUBJECT OF THIS LAWSUIT:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 10th day of August 2018, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff The Glen Homeowners Association, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff The Glen Homeowners Association, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

Dated this 31st day of July, 2018.

BARKER * MARTIN, P. S.

/s/ John Barton

Alexis Ducich, WSBA No. 40445

John Barton, WSBA No. 45529 Attorneys for The Glen Homeowners Association, 719 2nd Avenue, #1200, Seattle, WA 98104

BARKER * MARTIN, P. S. 719 2nd Avenue, #1200, Seattle, WA 98104

Aug 10,17,24,31 Sep 7, 14 2018

