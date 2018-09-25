PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS NO. 18 4 00458 7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

In the Estates of: KAREN R. ALLISON and WILLIAM EDWARD ALLISON, Deceased.

NO. 18 4 00458 7

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of these estates. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedents. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: September 21, 2018. Troy Allison, Personal Representative

BRIAN H. WOLFE, WSBA #4306 Attorney for Personal Representative

BRIAN H. WOLFE, P.C. Attorney at Law Riverview Tower, Suite 1010, 900

Washington Street, Vancouver, Washington 98660 Telephone (360) 737-1487

Sep 21,28 Oct 5 2018

