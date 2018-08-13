PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 16-4-00009-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK
In re the Estate of: JUNE LORRAINE HARRIS a.k.a JUNNE LORRAINE HARRIS, Deceased.
No. 16-4-00009-7
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative ‘s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of First Publication: August 10, 2018
Personal Representative: Jay W. Harris
15317 NE 50th Street
Vancouver, WA 98682
Attorney for the Personal Representative: JULIE L. PAYNE
PAYNE LAW OFFICE, PLLC
Address for Mailing or Service: 303 E 16th Street, Ste 104
Vancouver, WA 98663
Telephone for Personal Representative’s attorney: (360) 718-8271
Court and Case Number: CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
Case Number 16-4-00009-7
Dated this 3rd day of August, 2018
JAY W. HARRIS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
JULIE L. PAYNE, WSBA No. 40088 PAYNE LAW OFFICE, PLLC
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
JULIE L. PAYNE PAYNE LAW OFFICE, PLLC 303 E 16TH STREET, STE 104
VANCOUVER, WA 98663 (360) 718-8271 FAX: (360) 326-1690
Aug 10,17,24 2018
