NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS COMMUNICATION IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 2nd of June, 2017, at the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. at the Public Service Center Gazebo, 1300 Franklin Street, in the City of Vancouver, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the Clark County, State of Washington, to-wit:

UNIT 15, BUILDING 1, FIRST AMENDMENT TO THE SURVEY MAP AND PLANS OF LAKEVIEW CONDOMINIUMS, A CONDOMINIUM RECORDED IN BOOK 700 OF PLATS, PAGE 56, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NOS. 4224232, 4243680 AND 4271692, RECORDS OF CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

More commonly known as: 2102 NW Kelly Drive #15, Vancouver, WA 98665

Tax Parcel Number: 1467208-028 which is subject to that certain Declaration for Lakeview Condominiums: A Condominium (“Condominium Declaration”), recorded in Clark County as Auditor’s File No. 4219936 on September 8, 2006, and that certain Claim of Lien dated February 17, 2012, recorded March 2, 2012, under Auditor’s File No. 4835562 L, records of Clark County, Washington, by Lakeview Condo Owners Association (herein “Association” or “Beneficiary” or “Grantor”), to Bobbi King (herein “Grantor” or “Borrower”), to secure an obligation in favor of Lakeview Condo Owners Association.

RCW 64.34.364(1) provides for a statutory lien for unpaid assessments.

II. No action commenced by the Association is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Owner’s default on the obligation secured by the Claim of Lien.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Assessment charges for common expenses of Lakeview Condo Owners Association, composed of $13,952.24 in regular monthly assessments and special assessments, $7,100.00 in fines, $840 in late fees, $2,391.43 in interest, $10,185.73 in attorney’s fees, and $1,186.78 in legal costs. Total Amount Due: $35,656.18.

IV. The sum owing on the regular monthly and special assessments secured by the Condominium Declaration and Lien is $13,952.24, together with such costs and fees as are due under the Condominium Declaration, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Claim of Lien as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on June 2, 2017. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by May 22, 2017 to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before May 22, 2017, the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after May 22, 2017, and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Claim of Lien, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Bobbi King

2102 NW Kelly Drive #15

Vancouver, WA 98665by both first-class mail on September 26, 2016 and certified mail on September 26, 2016, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on October 11, 2016, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME

You only have 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission

Telephone: 877-894-4663 Web site: http://www.wshfc.org/buyers/counseling.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development

Telephone: 202-708-1112 Web site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD?src=/states/washington

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys

Telephone: 800-606-4819 Web site: http://ocla.wa.gov/

DATED this 26 day of January, 2017. Vial Fotheringham, LLP As TrusteeBy: Gregory B. Coxey, WSBA #38680 Vial Fotheringham, LLP, 17355 Southwest Boones Ferry Road, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Telephone: (503) 684-4111 x 335

