NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE Case No. 18-4-00614-8

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In re the Guardianship of: MARY CRITTENDON, An Incapacitated Person.

Case No. 18-4-00614-8

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sunset Guardians P.S., Full Guardian of the Person and Full Guardian of the Estate for Mary Crittendon, has privately negotiated the sale of real estate of the guardianship to Nikolay Ryabchuk. The real estate is located at 506 NW 194th Street, Ridgefield, WA 98642. The legal description is LOT 107, DELFEL ACRES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK D OF PLATS, PAGE 29, RECORDS OF CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF CLARK, STATE OF WASINGTON. The assessor’s property tax parcel/account number is 117550000. The proposed sale price is $352,580. The property is purchased as-is. Application to confirm this sale will be made on or after February 28, 2019, for a closing date of sale to occur on or after March 22, 2019. Any competing offers or bids with respect to the above-described property must be received by the Guardian’s attorney at the address noted below on or before March 19, 2019. DATED this 28th day of February, 2019.

s/ Gabrielle D. Richards

Gabrielle D. Richards, WSBA #50369

Martin & Richards, LLP

111 SW Fifth Avenue, Suite 3150

Portland, Oregon 97204 B: 503-444-3449 gabby@cascadialawyers.com Attorney for Guardian

Mar 8, 2019

