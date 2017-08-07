NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

Wiebold & Sons Logging, Inc., a Washington corporation (the “Corporation”) was dissolved by the filing of Articles of Dissolution with the Washington Secretary of State on July 18, 2017.

Persons who believe they may have a claim against the Corporation must present such claims to the Corporation in accordance with this Notice of Dissolution by mailing notice of such claims, which notice must describe the claim being presented, and which notice must be sent to the attention of the following individual at the following address:

Wiebold & Sons Logging, Inc.,

Attn: Harry S. Wiebold, President

7801 NE 279th Street

Battle Ground, WA 98604

Any claims not presented to the Corporation in accordance with this Notice of Dissolution will be barred in accordance with the provisions of RCW 23B.14 if not timely asserted.

Aug 4, 11, 18

