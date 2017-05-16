SUMMONS AND NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF PETITION.HEARING REGARDING TERMINATION OF PARENT/CHILD RELATIONSHIP

SUPERIOIR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

No. 17 5 00112 5

In re the adoption of: SAMSON LOUIS BUSS

DOB: November 17, 2017

A person under the age of 18.

To: KIMBERLY KRISTEEN BENDER, Natural Mother

You have been named as the mother of above-named child. A Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship has been filed in the above-entitled court. The petitioners are asking the court for an order permanently terminating all of your rights to the child.

I. BORN CHILD.

The child was born November 17, 2017 in the City of Longview, State of Washington. The child’s mother is KIMBERELY KRISTEEN BENDER. The child’s father is DANIEL STEVEN BUSS. In order to defend against this Petition, you must respond to the petition by stating your defenses in writing, filing your Response to Petition with the Clerk of the Court, Clark County Superior Court, 1200 Franklin Street, Vancouver, WA 98660, and by serving a copy upon the Petitioner’s attorney, MCKELL GRAFF, PLLC, at the address below within thirty (30) days after the date of first publication of this summons and notice, or an order permanently terminating your parent-child relationship with the child by default will be entered. A default order is one where the petitioner is entitled to what he asks for because you have not responded. If you serve a notice of appearance on the petitioner’s attorney at the address below, you are entitled to notice before order may be entered. One method of serving your response is to send it by certified mail with return receipt requested. If service is made by mail, the service shall be deemed complete upon the third day following the day upon which the response is placed in the mail unless the third days falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday following the third day. You have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you are indigent and request an attorney, an attorney will be appointed for you. You have a right to file a claim of paternity under Chapter 26.26 of the Revised Code of Washington. Your failure to file a claim of Paternity under Chapter 26.26 of the Revised Code of Washington or to respond to the petition for termination of parent-child relationship which has been filed herein, within thirty (30) days of the first publication of this summons and notice is grounds to terminate your parent-child relationship with respect to the child. If the child is an Indian child as defined by the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, 26 U.S.A. 1901 et seq., and if you acknowledge paternity of the child or if your paternity of the child is established prior to the termination of the parent-child relationship, your parental rights may not be terminated unless you give valid consent to termination, or your parent-child relationship is terminated involuntarily pursuant to Chapter 26.33 or 13.34 RCW. The court hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parent-Child relationship will be scheduled upon the completion of the thirty (30) following the date of first publication.

YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING MAY RESULT IN A DEAFAULT ORDER PERMANENTLY TERMINATING ALL OF YOUR RIGHTS TO THE ABOVE NAMED CHILD.

DATED: This 2nd day of May, 2017. Meredith McKell Graff, WSB #32358 attorneys for Petitioner(s)

File response with Clerk of Court, Clark County Superior Court, address set forth above. Serve a copy of your Response on Petitioner’s attorney at the address below:

McKELL GRAFF, PLLC, LEGAL & CONCILIATION SERVICES, 1508 Broadway Street, Vancouver, WA 98663-3434 Telephone: 360-694-9947 Fax: 360-69*4-9925 Email: lawmer@mckellgraff.com gene@mckellgraff.com web: www.mckellgraff.com

May 12,19,26 Jun 2

