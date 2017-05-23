PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.040)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In re the Estate of ROBERT B. SCHNELKER, Deceased.

NO. 17-4-02813-1 SEA

KRISTINA J. PINKSTON, the Personal Representative (PR), has been appointed as PR of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent that arose before the Decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the PR or the PR’s attorney(s) at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the PR served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c): or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of first publication of Notice to Creditors: May 19, 2017 Personal Representative: Kristina J. Pinkston Attorney for the Personal Representative: Lora L. Brown, WSBA No. 20905 LAW OFFICES OF LORA L. BROWN Address for Mailing or Service: Lora L. Brown LAW OFFICES OF LORA L. BROWN 1420 Fifth Avenue, Suite 3000, Seattle, Washington 98101

Court of probate proceedings: King County Superior Court Probate cause number: 17-4-02813-1 SEA

Law Offices of Lora L. Brown, 1420 Fifth Avenue, Suite 3000, Seattle, WA (206) 344-8600 98101

May 19, 26 Jun 2

