NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In the Guardianship of: LINDA GRUBE, An Incapacitated Person.

No. 17-4-00895-9

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sherie Dennis, the Limited Guardian of the Person and Full Guardian of the Estate for Linda Grube, has privately negotiated the sale of real estate of the guardianship to Nylund Homes Inc. The real estate is located at 2918 NE 103rd Loop #A, Vancouver, Washington 98662. The abbreviated legal description is OAKBROOK PHASE III REPLAT LOT 24A. The assessor’s property tax parcel/account number is 108491 606. The proposed sale price is $176,100.00. The property is purchased as-is. Application to confirm this sale will be made on or after May 11, 2018, for a closing date of sale to occur on or after May 18, 2018. Any competing offers or bids with respect to the above-described property must be received by the Guardian’s attorney at the address noted below on or before May 18, 2018. DATED this 2nd day of May 2018. s/ Gabrielle D. Richards Gabrielle D. Richards, WSBA #50269 Martin & Richards, LLP 111 SW Fifth Avenue, Suite 3150, Portland, Oregon 97204 B: -503-444-3449 gabby@cascadialawyers.com Attorney for Guardian

Martin & Richards, LLP, 111 SW Fifth Avenue, Suite 3150, Portland, Oregon 97204 B: 503.444.3449 F: 503.296.5834

May 11 2018

Comments

comments