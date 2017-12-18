PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

Estate of DAVID MERLYN LEIBBRANDT, Deceased.

NO. 17 4 00706-5

The persons named below have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: December 15, 2017. DATED this 1st day of December, 2017. Lawrence J. Beck, WSB #16725 Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives Heidi Leibbrandt and Brett Leibbrandt Co-Personal Representatives: Heidi Leibbrandt 5624 NE Skidmore St., Portland, OR 97218 (503) 756-0922

hleibbrandt@hotmail.com Brett Leibbrandt 3519 NE 15th Ave, PMB 555, Portland, OR 97212 (503) 706-5263 brettleibbrandt2@gmail.com Attorney for the Co-Personal Representatives: Lawrence J. Beck, WSB # 16725 Attorney at Law 900 S.W. Fifth Avenue, Suite 2000, Portland, OR 97204 Phone: (503) 224-0422 Fax: (503) 273-9135 Email: larry@beck-law.net

LAWRENCE J. BECK Attorney at Law • WSB #16725 900 SW Fifth Avenue, Suite 2000, Portland, Oregon 97204 (503) 224-0422 • FAX (503) 273-9135 • Email: larry@beck-law.net

Dec 15,22,29

