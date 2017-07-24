PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTONIN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARKIn the Estate of CHERYL JEAN KELLY, Deceased.

No. 17-4-00595-0

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed petitioner, Diana Shaw, to be Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against Decedent must present the claim:

* Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and

* In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070:

* By filing with the Court the original of the signed Creditor’s Claim, and

* By serving upon or mailing by first class mail to petitioner or his/her lawyer at the address provided below a copy of the signed Creditor’s Claim. The Creditor’s Claim must be presented by the later to occur of:

* Thirty (30) days after petitioner served or mailed this Notice to you as provided in RCW 11.40.020(3), or

* Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the Creditor’s Claim is not presented within the foregoing time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Address for Mailing or Service: Law Offices of Rachel A. Brooks, 1014 Franklin Street, Suite 204, Vancouver, WA 98660 Dated this 16 day of July, 2017. RACHEL A. BROOKS WSBA # 26635 Attorney for Personal RepresentativeLAW OFFICES OF RACHEL A. BROOKS, 1014 Franklin Street, Library SuiteVancouver, WA 98660 Tel. (360) 699-5801 Fax. (360) 699-5802Jul 21, 28 Aug 4

Comments

comments