PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.020, 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

In the Estate of: Larry Eugene Somppi, Deceased.

NO. 17-4-00544-5

The co-Personal Representatives named below has been appointed as co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the co- Personal Representatives or the co-Personal Representatives attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 30, 2017. Z. Todd Harris, Co-Personal Representative Nicholas Somppi

Co-Personal Representative Brian H. Wolfe, WSBA #04306 Attorney for Personal Representative Brian H. Wolfe, P.C. Riverview Tower, Suite 1010

900 Washington Street, Vancouver, Washington 98660 (360) 737-1487

BRIAN H. WOLFE, P.C., Attorney at Law, Riverview Tower, Suite 1010, 900 Washington Street, Vancouver, Washington 98660 Telephone (360) 737-1487

Jun 30 Jul 7, 14

