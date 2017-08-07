Notice of Sale of Real Property in (NTS)

(RCW 11.92.115)IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In re the Matter of the Guardianship of: ALICE R. LANG,

An Incapacitated Person.

No. 17-4-00426-1

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Guardians of the Estate of Alice Lang, Cheryl Skeels and Gary Lang, have privately negotiated the sale of real estate of the guardianship to Alvaro Coronel Urquidez, buyer, buyer, for the price of $270,000.

The real estate is property located at 7614 NE 140th Ave Vancouver, WA 98682; legal description LOT 17, COURTNEY FIELDS PHASE 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 310 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 739, RECORDS OF CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

This sale may be confirmed ten days after the publication of this Notice and will be presented to the court for confirmation on Friday, August 18, 2017 for a closing date of sale to occur on or before August 31, 2017. Bidders are required to comply with the provisions of RCW 11.56.110. Bids will be accepted by: Joshua Pops, 1914 Broadway St,

Vancouver, WA 98663 Dated: July 20, 2016 Joshua Pops WSBA #43761

Attorney for Petitioner

Law Office of Joshua Pops, P.L.L.C., 1914 Broadway, Vancouver, WA 98663

(360) 952-8810

Aug 4, 25

