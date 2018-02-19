Notice of Sale of Real Property in (NTS)

(RCW 11.92.115)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In re the Matter of the Guardianship of: JERRY WRIGHT, An Incapacitated Person.

No. 17-4-00081-8

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Guardian of the Estate of Jerry Wright, Boyd Wright, has privately negotiated the sale of real estate of the guardianship to Kenneth and Mary Chaika, buyers, for the price of $279,500.

The real estate is property located at 15504 NE 23rd St. Vancouver, WA 98684; legal description: LOT 61, MAPLE GROVE ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME G OF PLATS, PAGE 589, RECORDS OF CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

This sale may be confirmed ten days after the publication of this Notice and will be presented to the Court for confirmation on Friday, MARCH 2, 2018, for a closing date of sale to occur on or before March 3, 2018. Bidders are required to comply with the provisions of RCW 11.56.110. Bids will be accepted by: Joshua Pops, 1914 Broadway St, Vancouver, WA 98663 Dated: February 5, 2018. Joshua Pops WSBA #43761 Attorney for Petitioner

Law Office of Joshua Pops, P.L.L.C. 1914 Broadway, Vancouver, WA 98663

(360) 952-8810

Feb 9

