SUMMONS SERVED BY PUBLICATION

Superior Court of Washington, County of CLARK

In re the Custody of:

ALAIZJAH DELL WILLIAMS, Child,

BRANDON M. WILDE and MEGAN J. WILDE, Petitioners,

and

KARLIE KIDD and ALIJAH WILLIAMS, Respondents

No. 17-3-00726-6

SUMMONS SERVED BY PUBLICATION

To KARLIE KIDD and ALIJAH WILLIAMS – The Petitioners have asked the court to: Give custody of the child to a non-parent;

Approve a restraining order; and Order who should pay for court costs and lawyer fees.

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this summons is first published, June 23, 2017. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill out a Response on this form: FL Non-Parent 415, Response to Non-Parent Custody Petition

You can get the Response form and other forms you need at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

* The Administrative Office of the Courts – call: (360) 705-5328

* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3.Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Clark County, 1200 Franklin Street, Vancouver, WA 98660

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one. Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below: Date: June 13, 2017

Dylan T. Trosper, WSBA #49281

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at the lawyer’s address:

Tilden & Associates, 4001 Main St., Ste. 327, Vancouver, WA 98663

(If this address changes before the case ends, you must notify all parties and the court in writing. You may use the Notice of Address Change form (FL All Family 120). You must also update your Confidential Information Form (FL All Family 001) if this case involves parentage or child support.) This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

Tilden & Associates, 4001 Main Street, Suite 327 VANCOUVER, WA 98663

(360) 695-0290Jun 23,30 Jul 7,14,21,28

Comments

comments