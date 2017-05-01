Amended Summons Served by Publication

Summons Served by Publication

Superior Court of Washington, County of Clark

In re:

Petitioners: Jacquelynn G. Chumley

Joseph E. Chumley

And Respondents:

Joseph W. Chumley

Danielle L. Moen

No. 17-3-00458-5

To: Danielle Moen – The other party has asked the court to:Non-Parent Custody

[X] Give custody of the children to a non-parent.

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this summons is first published, to wit, within sixty days after the 28th day of April, 2017. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill out a Response on this form (check the Response that matches the Petition):

FL Non-Parent 415, Response to Non-Parent Custody Petition

You can get the Response form and other forms you need at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

* The Administrative Office of the Courts – call: (360) 705-5328

* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Clark County, P.O. Box 5000 Vancouver, WA, 98660-5000, address city/state/zip

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

Signature: John Morse Date: April 17, 2017 Print name and WSBA No., if any John Morse 11681

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at Lawyer’s address:

108 E Mill Plain Blvd Vancouver WA 98660

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

Morse Bratt Andrews & Terry, LLP, 108 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, Washington 98660 Tel: 360-213-2040 Fax: 360-213-2030

Apr 28 May 5,12,19,26 Jun 2

