NOTICE OF HEARING

In re the Trustee’s sale of the real property of KRISTINA M. ANDREWS, Clark County Superior Court

No. 17-2-01200-2.

To: KRISTINA M. ANDREWS and all other interested persons.

Please take notice that on FRIDAY, JULY 27, 2018, at 9:00 am, Bethany Technologies, Inc., shall present a Motion for Order of Disbursement seeking a court order disbursing funds now held in the court’s registry under the above-mentioned case number. All responsive documents must be served on the parties and filed with the Clark County Clerk no later than WEDNESDAY, JULY 25, 2018.

/s/ David M. Newman, WSBA #24113, Attorney for Bethany Technologies, Inc, PO Box 7328, Bellevue WA 98008-1328. Phone: 425-748-5200.

David M. Newman The Rainier Law Group, PLLC PO Box 7328, Bellevue WA 98008-1328

Phone: 425-748-5200 Email: newman@rainierlaw.com

May 25 Jun 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 2018

