NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In the Guardianship of: LUCILLE MELCHER, An Incapacitated Person.

No. 16-4-01093-9

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sherie Dennis, the Guardian of the Person and Estate for Lucille Melcher, has privately negotiated the sale of real property in the guardianship estate to buyer Nylund Homes Inc. The real property is located at 21 Cathmar Park Lane, Washougal, WA 98671. The abbreviated legal description of the real property is: PTN SEC 34, T2N, R5E, W.M. The assessor’s property tax parcel/account number is: 02053420040200

The proposed sale price is $110,100.00. The real property is being purchased as-is. Application to confirm this sale will be made on or after APRIL 27, 2018, for a closing date of sale to occur on or after MAY 11, 2018. Any competing offers or bids with respect to the above-described property must be received by the Guardian’s attorney at the address noted below on or before MAY 11, 2018. DATED this 19th day of April 2018. s/ Gabrielle D. Richards Gabrielle D. Richards, WSBA #50269

Martin & Richards, LLP, 111 SW Fifth Ave., Suite 3150, Portland, OR 97204

B: 503.444.3449 gabby@cascadialawyers.com

