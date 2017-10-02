NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR

RCW 11.68.100, 11.76.040

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

In the Estate of: MELVIN J. ARMOND, Deceased.

NO. 16-4-01015-7

Notice is hereby given that as Personal Representative of the estate of Melvin J. Armond, has filed with the Clerk of this Court a Final Report and Petition for , requesting the Court to settle said report, distribute the property to the persons thereto entitled and to discharge said Personal Representative and that said Report and Petition will be heard on the 25 day of September, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. in the Court Room of the Probate Department of said Court, at which time and place any person interested in said Estate may appear and file objections thereto and contest the same. DATED this 25 day of September, 2017. Brian H. Wolfe, WSBA #4306 Attorney for Personal Representative

BRIAN H. WOLFE, P.C. Attorney at Law,900 Washington Street, Suite 1010

Vancouver, Washington 98660 Telephone (360) 737-1496

Sep 29

Comments

comments