NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In the Guardianship of: RUSSELL PAULSRUDE, An Incapacitated Person.

No. 16-4-00733-1

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Guardian of the Person and the Estate of RUSSEL PAULSRUDE, RONDA HILL, has privately negotiated the sale of real estate of the guardianship to Leigh and Dana Amaya, buyer. The real estate is located at 3612 NE 167th Court, Vancouver, WA 98683: Legal Description: * Lots 17, Village at Fishers Landing Phase 1, according to the plat thereof, recorded in volume H of plats, page 291, records of Clark County, Washington. * Situate in the City of Vancouver, County of Clark, and State of Washington.

Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel/Account Number: 092007034 The proposed sale price is $393,000.00. The property is purchased as is. Application to \\ \\ confirm this sale will be made on or after FEBRUARY 9, 2018, for a closing date of sale to occur on or after MARCH 2, 2018. Any competing offers or bids with respect to the above-described property must be received by the Guardian’s attorney at the address noted below on or before MARCH 2, 2018. DATED this 31st day of January 2018. s/s Christie L. Martin Christie L Martin, WSBA #43316 Martin & Richards, LLP 111 SW Fifth Ave., Suite 3150, Portland, OR 97204 B: (503) 444-3449

Christie@cascadialawyers.com

Martin & Richards, LLP, 111 SW Fifth Ave, Suite 3150, Portland, OR 97204

B: 503.444.3449 F: 360.637.0300

Feb 9, 16

Comments

comments