NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE NONPROBATE ESTATE OF ROBERT A. COMBS, Deceased.

Case No. 18-4-00474-9

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: May 25, 2018 The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on May 11, 2018 at Vancouver, Washington that the foregoing is true and correct. Dave McGrath, Trustee of the Combs Revocable Living Trust dated May 15, 2009, Notice Agent By: /s/ Dave McGrath Signature of Notice Agent, Trustee Notice Agent: Dave McGrath Attorney for the Notice Agent: Justin J. Curtiss, WSBA#51383 Landerholm, P.S.

Address for Mailing or Service: 805 Broadway, Suite 1000, P.O. Box 1086

Vancouver, WA 98666-1086 360-696-3312 Court of Notice Agent’s Oath

and Declaration: Superior Court of Washington for Clark County Cause number: 18-4-00474-9

