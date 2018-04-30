PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR CLARK COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of BARBARA A. HASSING, Deceased.

Case No.: 18-4-00294-1

The person named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATED this 11th day of April, 2018. Lawrence J. Beck, WSB #16725 Attorney for Personal Representative Lonnie Swingle Personal Representative: Lonnie Swingle, 616 NW 24th Ave., Battle Ground, WA 98604

(360) 521-2194 lonswingle@gmail.com Attorney for Personal Representative: Lawrence J. Beck, WSB #16725 Attorney at Law 900 SW Fifth Ave., Suite 2000, Portland, OR 97204-1229 Phone: (503) 224-0422

Fax: (503) 273-9135 Email: larry@beck-law.net

Apr 27 May 4, 11 2018

