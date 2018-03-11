PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In the Matter of the Estate of

Vienna Lurrusso Howard, Deceased.

Case No. 18-4-00019-1

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s Attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020, or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 9, 2018 Personal Representative: Georgina Keller Attorney for the Personal Representative: Daniel L. Steinberg Jordan Ramis PC Two Centerpointe Drive, 6th Floor, Lake Oswego, OR 97035-8608 Dated: March 1, 2018. /s/ Daniel L. Steinberg

Daniel L. Steinberg, WSBA #30080 Attorney for Personal Representative

Attorney for Personal Representative: Daniel L. Steinberg, WSBA #30080

Jordan Ramis PC Two Centerpointe Drive, 6th Floor, Lake Oswego OR 97035-8608 Phone: (503) 598-5538 DECLARATION OF MAILING I hereby certify that on the date shown below, I served a true and correct copy of the foregoing PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030) by first-class mail, postage prepaid on: Office of Financial Recovery Washington Department Of Social and Health Services PO Box 9501. Olympia, WA 98507-9501 Washington Department of Revenue, Taxpayer Account Administration

PO Box 47476 Olympia, WA 98504-7476 DATED: March 1, 2018. /s/ Daniel L. Steinberg Daniel L. Steinberg, WSBA #30080 Attorney for Personal Representative, Georgina Keller

JORDAN RAMIS PC Attorneys at Law Two Centerpointe Drive, Suite 600, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Telephone: 503.598.7070 Fax: 503.598.7373

Mar 9,16,23 2018

