SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington for the County of Clark.

Case No. 18-2-05114-6.

Ten Talents Investments 11, LLC, Plaintiff vs. ITS Computers, LLC and Bryan Keogh, Guarantor of the Lease and an unmarried individual, Defendants. The State of Washington to the said ITS Computers, LLC and Bryan Keogh: You are hereby summoned to appear within 17 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within seventeen days after the 9th day of March, 2018, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Ten Talents Investments 11, LLC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Ten Talents Investments 11, LLC, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The basis for the complaint is the unlawful detainer the property in which you have leased.

Jordan Ramis, P.C., Scott S. Anders, 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 380, Vancouver, Clark County, WA 98683. Attorneys for Plaintiff.

Mar 9,16,23 2018

