SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

RANDY GOODE and KARI GOODE, Plaintiffs,

v.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRED J. BRAUER and ANYONE CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN CLARK COUNTY TAX PARCEL #258641000, ABBREV. LEGAL #23 SEC 33 T5N R1EWM, Defendants.

Case No. 18 2 00929 8

TO DEFENDANTS: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRED J. BRAUER and ANYONE CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN CLARK COUNTY TAX PARCEL #258641000, ABBREV. LEGAL #23 SEC 33 T5N R1EWM

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 20th day of April, 2018, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff RANDY GOODE and KARI GOODE, and serve a copy of your answers upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff: BRIAN K. GERST, at the offices below stated; and in case of your failure, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The action Plaintiff has brought against you is as follows: Complaint for Quiet Title. DATED this 13 day of April, 2018.

Gerst Law, PLLC BRIAN K. GERST, WSBA#33035, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Gerst Law, PLLC, 4001 Main Street, Suite 309, Vancouver, WA 98663 Phone: 360-694-6919 Email brian@gerstlaw.com Web: www.gerstlaw.com

Apr 27 May 4,11 2018

Comments

comments