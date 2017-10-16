Summons by Publication

In the district court of the State of Washington for the county of Clark.

Jack Swan, Plaintiff, vs. Bobby George and Jane Doe George, husband and wife, Defendants.

Case No. 17c1897-6

The State of Washington to the said Bobby George and Jane Doe George, husband and wife: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 10 day of October, 2017, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Jack Swan, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff, Kevin T. Steinacker, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The nature of the action is the recovery of converted funds.

Kevin T. Steinacker, Steinacker Law PLLC, Plaintiff’s Attorney. 615 E Pioneer Ste. 212 Puyallup, WA 98372 Pierce County, WA. (253) 242-3558.

Oct 13,20,27 Nov 3

Comments

comments