SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Case No.: 17-2-02788-3

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

BETHANY TECHNOLOGIES, INC., DBA VANGUARD RESTORATION, an Oregon corporation, Plaintiff

vs.

KRISTINA M. ANDREWS and JOHN DOE ANDREWS, spouses, and their marital community,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said Kristina M. Andrews and John Doe Andrews:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 2nd day of January, 2018, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, VANGUARD RESTORATION, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, Rainier Law Group, PLLC, at the office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The basis for the complaint is breach of contract for failing to pay for services in the amount of $30,254.99. DATED: December 29, 2017

Rainier Law Group, PLLC David M. Newman, WSBA No. 24113, PO Box 7328, Bellevue WA 98008-1328 Attorneys for Plaintiff

Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6

