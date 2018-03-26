NOTICE OF CO-GUARDIANS’ SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.92.115

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE GUARDIANSHIP OF: MARLYN M. HATHAWAY, A Protected Person.

Case No. 16-4-01051-3

David D. Hathaway and David M. Hathaway have been appointed as Co-Guardians of the Person and Estate of Marlyn M. Hathaway. The Co-Guardians intend to confirm with this Court the sale of Marlyn M. Hathaway’s entire interest in the real estate listed below, as authorized by RCW 11.92.115. DATE after which the sale can be confirmed by the Court: April 2, 2018 LEGAL DESCRIPTION FOR PARCEL NO. 261558000:

Beginning at the quarter corner, common to 10 and 15, Township 5 North, Range 2 East of the Willamette Meridian in Clark County, Washington, thence North 88° 18’ 52” West along the Section line common to Sections 10 and 15, 862.33 feet to the true point of beginning: thence North 1° 18’ East 528 feet: thence North 88° 18’ 52” West 412.50 feet: thence South 1° 18’ West 528 feet: thence South 88° 18’ 52” East 412.50 feet to the true point of Beginning.

TOGETHER WITH AND SUBJECT TO a 60 foot easement for ingress, egress and utilities, over, under, and across the centerline described as follows: Beginning at the Northeast corner of the tract of land conveyed to Diana E. Seidel, thence South to a point 30 feet North of the South line of the above described tract; thence West parallel with the Section line to the torminus of the centerline of the easement.

FULL PROPOSED SALE PRICE of the real property: $122,500

ATTORNEY: Jill H. Sasser, WSBA #39416, Landerholm, P.S. 805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000, P.O. Box 1086, Vancouver, WA 98666-1086 (360) 696-3312

Landerholm, 805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000, PO Box 1086, Vancouver, WA 98666 T: 360-696-3312 Fax: 360-696-2122

Mar 23 2018

Comments

comments