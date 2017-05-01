Call for Proposals: Educational Service District 112

Educational Service District 112 (Vancouver, Washington) is seeking Requests for Proposals (RFP) from Personnel Agencies that are specialized in providing Early Learning Personnel Services for Educational Service District 112 Early Learning Programs in Clark and Cowlitz Counties. The successful proposer (s) will be determined through a formal evaluation process.

Materials related to this RFP are located at https://web3.esd112.org/rfp-and-rfq

Interested parties wishing to be considered for this contract should submit proposals according to the RFP. Completed proposals must be received at ESD 112 by Friday, May 5, 2017, no later than 5:00 pm (Pacific Daylight Time). Late, incomplete, faxed, or emailed proposals will not be accepted.

Completed proposals should be mailed or hand-delivered to:

Refer all questions and comments to:

Mr. Gavin Gottman, Assistant Superintendent

Chief Business Officer

Educational Service District 112

2500 NE 65th Avenue

Vancouver, WA 98661

