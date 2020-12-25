SUMMONS SERVED BY PUBLICATION No. 20-2-01947-06

SUMMONS SERVED BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF CLARK

In re: Marlene Smith, Petitioner/s (persons who started this case):

And

Respondent/s (other party/parties):

Herbert Alvin Smith

No. 20-2-01947-06

To: Herbert Alvin Smith

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Marlene J Smith

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published. First Publication Date: December 25, 2020. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgement)

Follow these steps:

Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for. Fill out a Response on this form

[other] Order for Protection

You can get the Respone form and other forms you may need at:

The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee) Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5. File your Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Washington, Clark County

1200 Franklin Street, Vancouver, WA Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

Marcy K. Byrd for Marlene Smith

November 5, 2020

Marcy K. Byrd

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at:

The following address:

19131 Bedford Drive

Oregon City, OR 97045

Hearing Date: January 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

Dec 25, 2020, Jan 1, 8, 2021

Comments

comments