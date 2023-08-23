Share Volunteers Serve Up Homemade Meals 365 Days a Year

Volunteers are the heart of Share and one program embodies this sentiment most: Share’s Hot Meals program. Share was founded in 1979 by a group of volunteers whose compassion inspired them to act by preparing and serving free meals to those in need in downtown Vancouver.

Forty-four years later, Share’s signature program remains committed to serving free meals to the public. Operating in the basement of Share House (a shelter and transitional housing program for single men), Share’s Hot Meals program provides free meals 365 days each year. In-person meals are served at breakfast and dinner, Monday to Friday, with to-go options available at lunch and on weekends.

Preparing, plating and serving 250+ meals every day is both a lot of work and an important commitment to our community. Share’s culinary kitchen staff of Wade, Jeremiah, Holly and Michael have a real passion for preparing nutritious meals from scratch: from ham, cheese & egg casserole to roast pork loin with apples and onions. Creativity is key in meal planning, as most of the food is donated through partnerships with local businesses, as well as donations from the community,

But they don’t do it alone; Share’s Hot Meals program relies on the generosity of hundreds of volunteers each year to help serve meals from the dining room at Share House. Volunteers come from all walks of life and include business owners and professionals, homemakers, retirees, members of the faith community, military personnel and college students.

“The diversity of Share’s volunteers brings the creativity and vitality that is necessary for the continued growth of our organization,” said Molly Evjen, Director of Volunteers and Community Resources. “The ability of people to willingly work together for the betterment of our community is a truly wonderful thing.”

Need for local food assistance remains at an all-time high and Share’s Hot Meals program remains a reliable source for nutritious meals.

You can help in the following ways:

Volunteer: Visit sharevancouver.org/volunteer to complete an online volunteer application and then select a shift or shifts that fit your calendar. Groups of three to five are welcome, so encourage family members, friends or co-workers to volunteer with you.

Donate: Financial donations to help purchase fresh and non-perishable food items are always welcome at sharevancouver.org/donate-now.

To learn more, contact Molly Evjen at (360) 952-8228 or mevjen@sharevancouver.org.

About Share

Share is a local, 501(c)3 nonprofit. Our mission: Share believes every person counts. Together we pursue a stronger community by building relationships, advocating for equitable access to housing and food stability while empowering every individual to grow and thrive. Learn more at sharevancouver.org.

This content provided by and paid for by Share.

To learn more about sponsored content articles, click here or email Tom May at tmay@vbjusa.com.