Marshall Awards recognize outstanding youth leaders

On April 26 Clark County celebrates its amazing young leaders at the annual Marshall Leadership Awards. Created to commemorate General George C. Marshall’s legacy and guide the next generation of leaders, the Marshall Leadership Awards celebrate and support rising leaders who demonstrate integrity, candor, courage and preparedness while serving a greater good.

Youth and adult award recipients each receive $3,500 for education or professional development, and the top youth runners-up are awarded a $500 honorarium. This program is generously supported by Davidson Insurance, Roger and Katie Jarvis, the Klinge-Meyer Family Fund, Waste Connections and the Celebrate Freedom endowment.

Finalists for the 2022 Marshall Youth Leadership award are:

Jonah Colagross. Lauded by the time he takes to help and listen to others, this CAM Academy senior consistently demonstrates concern for others’ interests over his own.

Charlie Fisher. A senior at Ridgefield, Charlie shows up authentically and fully to every situation; she lives to make a difference.

Timothy Huang. Mountain View staff say Timothy will be a positive asset to any organization or facility because of his determination to succeed and passion to contribute to his community.

Noah Le. As president of the Science Bowl club at Mountain View, Noah invites collaboration, encourages team members and inspires students to be their best selves.

Jada Miller. Described as responsive and responsible, Jada’s message of strength and unity has resonated throughout her time at Columbia River.

Parker Morrison. Warm, caring, compassionate and friendly, this Battle Ground AFJ ROTC senior’s determination is infectious and his concern for others extraordinary.

Hannah Owen. At Camas High, she thinks beyond the current task to the needs of the community and what could be done to provide more help to those in need.

Haley Westberg. At Mountain View, she embraces the value of collaboration and successfully works with her peers on homework and assessment preparation.

Adult finalists are: Detective Bethan Lau, who supports greater inclusivity, diversity and equity within the Sheriff’s Office; Emily Crooks, a leader at the Fruit Valley Boys and Girls Club; Narek Daniyelyan, an advocate and educator focused on removing barriers to success for youth: and, Naleigha Williams, dedicated to providing opportunities for youth.

To purchase tickets to the 2022 Marshall Leadership Awards visit: Marshall Awards | The Historic Trust | Patriotic Events in Vancouver WA

This content provided by and paid for by the Historic Trust