Join YWCA Clark County in standing against racism

Stand against racism today by joining the virtual challenge with YWCA Clark County and attending YWCA USA’s virtual event on Thursday, April 28, from 12-1:30 pm PST! This is your chance to foster a community of growth and learning around social, systemic and institutional racial inequity.

The challenge provides dedicated time and space to build on social justice habits. As a participant, there will be daily challenges such as reading an article, listening to a podcast or reflecting on topics like critical race theory, reproductive justice, living wage and representation in film & television.

You can join the challenge now through May 2, and all of the virtual materials will continue to be available throughout the year!

Additionally, YWCA USA will host a virtual event on Thursday at noon with speakers CEO Margaret Mitchell and Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change. They will discuss the theme “We Can’t Wait: Equity and Justice Now!” Register to attend.

Our collective efforts can root out injustice and transform institutions to create a world that sees women, girls and people of color the way the Y does: equal, powerful and unstoppable.

Racial equity work is consistently underfunded. YWCA Clark County needs your help to continue to provide high-quality programming like our Stand Against Racism Challenge. Make a $21 investment in your anti-racist development for this 21-day challenge.

About YWCA Clark County

Each year, YWCA Clark County (YWCACC) serves over 12,000 individuals, including survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, youth aging out of foster care and preschool children at risk of experiencing homelessness. YWCACC’s mission is to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Learn more at ywcaclarkcounty.org.

This content provided by and paid for by YWCA Clark County.

