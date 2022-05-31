Donate to Share’s annual Appeal for Meals June 5-11

Today in Clark County, one in four people are unsure where their next meal is coming from. Share’s meal and nutrition programs help to address this need through our Backpack, Fresh Food Pantry, Food Box, Summer Meals, Outreach and Hot Meals programs, which collectively distribute more than 1.2 million pounds of food each year. You can help with a donation to Share’s annual Appeal for Meals June 5 to 11 at sharevancouver.org/mealappeal.

“Share’s meal and nutrition programs provide food and meals to thousands of people each year. They include individuals and families who are working, but who are still not able to make enough money to make ends meets, as well as those experiencing homelessness,” said Diane McWithey, executive director. “Family budgets remain tight. Food coming home with children through our Backpack and Fresh Food Pantry programs not only mean nutritious meals, but less stress for parents.”

Share’s Appeal for Meals officially kicks off on Thursday, June 2, with a Food Drive, noon to 6 p.m. at the Share Fromhold Service Center, 2306 NE Andresen Road. The financial appeal runs June 5 to 11 and online donations can also be made through the site; select ‘Appeal for Meals’ under the Program Designation. Donors can also mail in a check to support the campaign: Share, Attn: Appeal for Meals, 2306 NE Andresen Road, Vancouver, WA 98661.

All donations will be matched up to $78,000 thanks to this year’s matching donors: Jan and Steve Oliva, KMR Group Foundation, New Seasons Market Fisher’s Landing, Tod and Maxine McClaskey Family Foundation, OnPoint Community Credit Union, Pacific Premier Bank, Diane Kimmel, NW Nutrition Chapter 17, Helen Tollman and an anonymous donor.

New this year, Share has launched a micro-site to talk about the continuing need for food assistance faced by people and families right here in our community. The site includes videos, honors our matching donors, provides a list of high-need food items and highlights the programs that will benefit from your gift. Donations will be updated on the site’s progress bar, so donors can see how close Share is to meeting our match goal.

An additional way to help is by hosting a Food Drive for Share. Contact Maggie Bernetich at 564-888-0821 or mbernetich@sharevancouver.org for more information.

This content provided by and paid for by Share Vancouver.

