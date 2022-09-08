Business owners—increase your revenue!

Searching for fresh perspective and an actionable plan for business growth? Become a Business Growth Mentor and Analysis Program client at Washington State University Vancouver and gain valuable insight to improve your business!

The Business Growth MAP pairs a team of students, a mentor from the business community and a faculty member with a small business or nonprofit looking to grow. The pro bono student consultancy offers businesses practical advice that can be used to improve the bottom line, and students get experience they often use to land jobs after graduation.

Program Impact:

Since 2011 , more than 152,000 hours of pro bono consulting have been provided to more than 345 small businesses and nonprofit organizations in the region

Organizations best suited for Business Growth MAP value fresh perspective, embrace innovation and are preparing to move to the next level of business growth. Businesses should be at least two years old, have two or more employees (contractors, part-time and/or full-time), and have at least two years of revenue and financial statements available for confidential analysis.

Business Growth MAP offers two tracks: growth assessments and marketing assessments. Growth assessments are for organizations that want to gain insight into how to address core challenges and those that are looking to grow and take their business to the next level. Marketing assessments are for organizations seeking in-depth analysis and planning of marketing strategy and tactics.

Former client Aaron Marvin, owner of A.C.T. Builders LLC, said “This program completely changed our company and how we manage our projects. We are thrilled with the results and recommend Business Growth MAP to any company looking to better itself.”

Clients receive approximately 500 hours of confidential, pro bono consulting. The student teams follow a systematic consulting approach that allows them to analyze your business and develop informed, actionable recommendations and a plan for implementing them. After the 16-week project, the business receives documentation to implement the student teams’ recommendations.

Participating organizations are asked to commit 15-hours of participation over 16-weeks. Clients are currently being accepted for spring (January – May) 2023.



Apply at business.vancouver.wsu.edu/business-growth-map/become-client

Questions?

Call 360-546-9533 or email bgmap@wsu.edu.

