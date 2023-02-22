Become a Monthly Donor for Share—We Dare You!

It takes courage to make change. And with a monthly donation to Share of $15, $25 or more, you’ll join a committed group of people who believe that every person counts.

People like Debbie and Nigel, who have been monthly donors to Share for 20 years.

“Sometimes I feel impotent about how to help the homeless. Volunteering for an organization that feeds people and houses people is a way to help,” said Debbie. “My family has a long history of supporting local causes. I have six siblings and we live from New Mexico to Vancouver BC. Each year, one of us gets to pick a cause to support and we all donate to that organization. When it’s my year, I pick Share.”

Share provides a spectrum of services, including street outreach, emergency shelters, free meal programs, subsidized housing for low-income individuals and families and more. Diversity, equity and inclusion remain at the forefront of our work, as we advocate for equitable access to housing and food stability while empowering every individual to grow and thrive.

Need in our community remains high as inflation continues to cause rising costs for food, daily living items, rent and more. Your generosity and compassion help provide services and programs needed by children, women, men, veterans and senior citizens in our community.

Just $25 a month could provide a child and their family with a weekly bag full of nutritious food for one month through our Backpack Program.

And $50 each month could provide a Welcome Home Kit with essential items to a family moving into their new home.

Share’s monthly donor program offers a challenge and an opportunity: Dare to Share! We hope you will accept and help us reach our goal of 225 monthly donors—we dare you! Sign up today at https://sharevancouver.org/donate-now/dare-to-share-become-a-monthly-donor/

And your donation could be maximized! Thousands of companies, small and large, have matching gift programs which double or even triple individual, tax-deductible contributions made by their employees and your employer may be one of them.

The process is simple. Ask if your company has a matching gift program. If so, obtain a matching gift form from your personnel office or matching gift coordinator, fill it out completely and send it along with your first contribution to: Share, 2306 NE Andresen Road, Vancouver, WA 98661. We will complete the form and submit it to your employer.

