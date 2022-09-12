Unleash your Heart for the Animals

Every day at HSSW, pets receive shelter, medical care, behavior support, and a second chance at a happy home. We have served the people and animals of Southwest Washington for 125 years.

So far in 2022, thousands of pets have found their new families at HSSW. The spring and summer months have brought hundreds of kittens to our door, requiring special care from our medical team and dedicated foster volunteers. Our behavior team works closely with our dogs to offer the time and training they need to be adopted. And HSSW continues to be a lifesaving pathway for animals out of overcrowded shelters or rescued from unsafe and inhumane conditions.

Increasingly, the people and pets of Southwest Washington need assistance that extends beyond the walls of the shelter. We are here for them with programs like free pet food, wellness clinics, spay and neuter services, and other programs that help keep families together. Hundreds of people and pets have received support from our community programs this year.

Funds raised at our annual Gala & Auction support that work and much more.

This reimagined Unleash Your Heart Gala at our new home, ilani Casino Resort, will be filled with all the wonderful elements you have come to expect along with a few new surprises. Join us on Saturday, October 1 for a festive night on the town. Get tickets at hssw.org/gala You’ll experience delicious food and wine, hear touching stories of impact, bid on unique Live Auction packages, and connect with friends while you support the special bond between people and pets.

Also, our virtual silent auction is back this year and will be exclusively online, beginning September 26 ending October 1. Bid on exceptional wine and food packages, services for you and your pet, event experiences, and much more.

Don’t miss out on these special events. Every ticket purchase and paddle raise makes a difference for the people and pets of our community.

Tickets and more information are available at hssw.org/gala

rescue • return • restore • rehome • reconnect • one animal at a time.

This content provided by and paid for by the Humane Society for Southwest Washington.

To learn more about sponsored content articles, click here or email Tom May at tmay@vbjusa.com.