2019 Best In Business Awards

Best in Business 2019

Automotive

Auto Dealers: Dick Hannah Dealerships
Commercial Trucking: Corwin Beverage
Maintenance Provider: K.A.B Motors
Rental & Leasing: A List Limousine
Towing Company: Chappelle’s Towing LLC

Business Banking & Finance

Business Bank: Riverview Community Bank
Credit Union: Columbia Credit Union

Construction

Design/Build Contractor: RSV Building Solutions
General Contractor: Team Construction
Home Builder: Ginn Development
Remodeler/Renovator: Vulcan Design & Construction, Inc.
Site Preparation Company (roads, utilities, etc.): Ginn Development

Food & Drink

Bakery: Bleu Door Bakery
Bar/Pub: Big Al’s
Brewery: Trap Door Brewing
Caterer: Simply Thyme
Coffee Shop: River Maiden Artisan Coffee
Happy Hour: Amaro’s Table
Restaurant: Big Al’s
Vineyard/Winery: Rusty Grape Winery

General Services

Event Planning: Oak & Ivy Events
Fitness: NW Personal Training
Golf Course: Camas Meadows Golf Course
Hotel/Motel: The Heathman Lodge
Meeting Facility: Big Al’s
Moving/Storage: Big Al’s Specialty Movers
Travel Agencies: Cruise Planners

Manufacturing

Electronics: Silicon Forest Electronics
Machine: Columbia Machine
Metals: Marks Designs & Metal Works
Paper: Georgia Pacific & Hood Packaging TIE
Plastics: Rex Plastics
Wood: Parr Lumber

Professional Services

Accounting Firm: Shields Tax & CPA
Architectural Firm: LSW Architects
Business Consulting: Salsbury & Co.
Commercial Printer: Columbia Litho
Dry Cleaning & Laundry: Clark County Cleaners
Employment Agency: CLM Business Solutions
Engineering Firm: Robertson Engineering
Janitorial Services: Octomaids
Insurance Agency: Davidson & Associates Insurance
Investment Firm: Columbia Credit Union
IT Firm: CCSI Creative Computer Solutions Inc
Landscape Design Firm: Vulcan Design & Construction Inc.
Landscape Management: GRO Outdoor Living
Law Firm: NW Legacy Law
Marketing Firm: NW Media Collective Inc.
Pest control company: Pioneer Pest Control
Photographer: Baylee Dennis
Security Company: Global Security
Sign Companies: Soha Signs & Columbia Signs TIE
Software Developer: Riff Creative
Urban Planner: Olson Engineering Inc.
Video Production: Silver Keys Media
Web Consulting: Effective Web Solutions

Health & Wellness

Acupuncturist: Dr. Julia Mortlock
Assisted Living: Glenwood Place
Audiology: Chris Cox, Hear USA, Hearing by Design
Chiropractor: Life Force Chiropractic
Dental Care Provider: Alder Family Dentistry & Evergreen Dental
Eye Care Provider: Vancouver Eye Care
Home Health Care: Elfin services
Medical Care Provider – Clinic: The Vancouver Clinic
Medical Care Provider – Hospital: Legacy Salmon Creek
Massage Therapy: POW Massage
Naturopath: Dr. Julia Mortlock
Veterinarian: Mt. View Vet Hospital

Real Estate

Appraisal Company: Hansen Appraisal Services LLC
Commercial Real Estate Agent/Broker: Brandi Ho & Blake Federinko
Commercial Real Estate Company: MAJ Commercial Real Estate
Property Management Firms: Zenith Properties
Real Estate Developer: MAJ Development
Residential Real Estate Agent/Broker: Bo Lusher
Residential Real Estate Company: Ginn Realty
Title Company: Clark County Title

Retail & Wholesale

Apparel/Clothier: Center Stage
Barber/Salon: Bishops Cut & Color
Florist: Stem Floral
Grocery: Chuck’s Produce
Jeweler: Eric Runyan Jewelers & Runyan’s Jewelers TIE

Business Needs

Office Accessories & Decor: Reid Business Services
Office Equipment & Furnishings: Reid Business Services
Phone Hardware: On-Line Support
Phone Service: Skyetel

