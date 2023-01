To our valued readers:

Due to current surge in Covid and the flu, the recent ice/snow and the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, we experienced a delay in the printing and mailing of the December issue of the Vancouver Business Magazine. Our subscribers should start receiving their hard copy of the magazine this Friday, Jan. 6, and in the meantime a digital version of the magazine is now available on the VBJ website. We apologize for the delay, and wish you all a Happy New Year!