Up Close With Tom May

Current job: Advertising/Marketing consultant – MAY52,inc.

Proudest professional moment: So many! Seriously, it’s not about any one moment but rather the times when people who worked for me in the past acknowledge the positive influence I had on their careers and/or lives.

First job: Working as a park supervisor for Aberdeen Parks and Recreation Department in high school.

Fun fact: I still play competitive basketball at age 64.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Anywhere with my wife Debra and/or daughter Payton.

Favorite movie: It’s a tie. Either “Last of the Mohicans” or “Hoosiers.”

Music of choice: Beatles, Broadway musical soundtracks.

Favorite place to eat: Palomino’s in downtown Seattle.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Things turn out best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out.” – John Wooden

Comments

comments