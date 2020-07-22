Up Close With Tom Carley

Current job: I am a criminal defense attorney and DUI lawyer proudly serving Vancouver, Battle Ground, Camas and the surrounding areas.



Proudest professional moment: Being an advocate, you wear many hats. Part of my job involves assisting clients through difficult times in their lives. It gives me great satisfaction knowing that I can help my clients better themselves.



First job, and what age you were: When I was 15, I scored my first job selling pretzels at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. That year, it was Texas vs. Michigan. Very exciting match where Texas came out on top 38-37.



Fun fact: One summer while in college, I worked in an Alaskan salmon cannery. I feel so bad for the lady who had to sit next to me on the return flight home. My clothes had to be washed multiple times upon my return.



Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: You could find me strolling the Vancouver Waterfront after a delicious dinner in downtown.



Favorite way to spend a Saturday night during COVID: My girlfriend and I love spending our Saturday nights watching true crime documentaries and hanging with our fur baby.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses that you have been trying to give some extra love/business to: If you are looking for great donuts, check out Mr. Maple in Hazel Dell. They have a great system down to ensure everyone is safe and their stomachs are happy. If you are a beer fan, Trap Door Brewing is fantastic. They deliver beer directly to your door, and they have done an amazing job supporting their neighboring businesses.



Favorite movie: Goodfellas, although anything directed by Martin Scorsese is gold in my book.



Music of choice: I have a varied music taste. One of my hobbies is attending music concerts and festivals. Recently I have seen Tool, Griz, Mumford & Sons, ODESZA, Big Wild and Caamp.



Current favorite place to get takeout/delivery: Thai Little Home is amazing!! They are very friendly and the food is delicious. Definitely worth checking out if you enjoy Thai food.



Motto/inspirational quote: “Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.” – Oscar Wilde

